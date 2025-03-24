Kogi Jailbreak: Five Fleeing Inmates Recaptured – NCoS

Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the recapture of five out of the 12 inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, in the early hours of Monday, March 24.

Spokesperson for the service, Abubakar Umar, who made this disclosure in a statement, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining fugitives.

His words: “The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirms a security breach at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 24, 2024.

“During the unfortunate incident, some inmates in a section of the facility manipulated the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

“Upon receiving reports of the escape, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies, including the SSA to the Governor of Kogi State, immediately mobilized to the facility. Security personnel were deployed to secure the premises, restore order, and initiate a manhunt for the escapees.

“As of this moment, five (5) of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice.

“The Acting Controller General of Corrections has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape. Additionally, a security audit is being conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.”

He further said: “The service urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

“The service assures Nigerians that the safety of custodial centers remains a top priority, and measures are being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities.

“The NCoS remains committed to ensuring that correctional facilities fulfill their mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates.”

