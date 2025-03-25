Kogi Jailbreak: 5 Fleeing Inmates Recaptured — FGA

Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the “recapture” of five of the 12 inmates, who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe in Kogi State, in the early hours of yesterday.

Spokesperson for the Service, Abubakar Umar, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining fugitives.

His words: “The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirms a security breach at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, KotonKarfe, Kogi State, which occurred in the early hours of Monday 24 March, 2024.

“During the unfortunate incident, some inmates in a section of the facility manipulated the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

“Upon receiving reports of the attack, the Acting Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies including the SSA to the Governor of Kogi State immediately mobilised to the facility, and personnel were deployed to secure the facility, restore order, and initiate a manhunt for the escapees.

“As of this moment, 5 (5) of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice.

“The Acting Controller-General has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Additionally, a security audit is being conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Inte-rior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an “immediate” investigation into the prison break that occurred at the Koton Karfe Custodial Centre.

