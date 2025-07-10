Kogi Jailbreak: 5 Fleeing Inmates Recaptured –FG

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the “recapture” of five of the 12 inmates, who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, in the early hours of March 24.

Spokesperson for the Service, Abubakar Umar, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining fugitives.

He said: “The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirms a security breach at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, KotonKarfe, Kogi State, which occurred in the early hours of Monday 24 March, 2024.

“During the unfortunate incident, some inmates in a section of the facility manipulates with the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

“Upon receiving reports of the attack, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies including the SSA to the Governor of Kogi State.”