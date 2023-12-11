Kogi: Int’l, Local Observers Laud INEC Over Free, Transparent Guber Poll

The Independent Observer Mission in Kogi State Gubernatorial has scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) high over the conduct of the November 11th exercise.

In its report made public today, the observers described the election that produced Alhaji Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as transparent, free, and fair.

In the 20-page document presented by its leader, Princess Ajibola, the observers said the exercise was generally peaceful with high security presence and voter turnout across the state.

Giving a breakdown in each local government area, the observers, however, admitted that pockets of violence were experienced in Idah, Dekina, Ankpa, and three others.

The group blamed the Social Democratic Party for the slight breakdown of law and other as well as other hitches experienced in these areas.

“The November gubernatorial elections in Kogi State was generally peaceful with low incidents of violence,” the report concluded.

“In areas where violence was experienced, the security forces brought it under control. We observed that the election was credible and transparent.

“The outcome of the election is a reflection of hard work and political calculations and strategy which saw the candidate of the APC Alhaji Usman Ododo emerge victorious.

“On the day of the election, there was a massive turnout of voters in Kogi Central and Kogi East as a result of the ethnic dimension the election took. Voters in the two senatorial zones of Kogi Central and West voted massively for the candidate of APC.

“This gave him victory over his opponents. The Independent Electoral Commission and the security forces must be commended for conducting one of the most peaceful and credible elections in the history of Nigeria’s elections.

“It is on record that Kogi State recorded the lowest case of electoral violence in the off-cycle election among three states where the election was conducted with 14 incidents. “