Kogi Int’l Carnival Designed To Promote Cultural Tourism, Investment – Organizers

Share

…as Babaeko, others rally support

The organisers of the annual Kogi International Carnival have disclosed that the celebration is designed to promote the state’s cultural tourism offerings and drive investment to the state in order to enhance its economy.

This was made known by the organisers in a statement detailing the event, which has been slated to hold between December 1 and 7 2024, simultaneously in four centres across the state; Lokoja, Kabba, Okene and Ayingba.

The organisers noted that the carnival is a veritable platform, ‘‘designed to showcase the people’s culture and woo local and international investors to explore the vast investment opportunities in the confluence state, with the aim to plough investors’ capitals to grow the economy of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.’’

This is because the carnival will present the cultural diversity of the state on a global stage showcasing music, dance, dress, food and more as found among the different ethnic groups of the state.

With the theme; Come, Experience, Explore and Invest in the Confluence State Celebrating Unity, Promoting Tourism, and Empowering Local Communities, the organisers further disclosed that the carnival is meant to key into the season of celebration that the Christmas period presents across the globe not only for entertainment but also for investment while focusing on tourism.

The carnival has since attracted endorsement from a number of Kogi indigenes, corporate bodies and groups including a foremost marketing communication practitioner, who doubles as President of the Nigeria chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), Mr. Steve Babaeko.

Speaking on the chain of carnival activities, Prince Philip Orebiyi, leader of the Kogi International Carnival (KIC) 2024 project team, described the carnival as; “more than just a celebration.” He emphasized its role in fostering cultural exchange, community bonding, and global recognition of Kogi State’s unique offerings.

“The Kogi International Carnival is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of our shared humanity, and showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world. Visitors will have a unique experience that highlights our state’s beauty, talent, and investment potential. We invite everyone to join us for this unforgettable experience.”

Babaeko, who is the CEO/ Chief Creative Officer of the nation’s leading advertising firm, X3M Ideas, described Kogi State as a unique state that has a lot of historical relevance to Nigeria.

He called on Kogites, home and abroad to rally support for the team championing the carnival and use it to position the state as an ideal tourist destination and a gateway to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“Historically, Kogi is a unique state, with bountiful potentials and geographical relevance. Kogi has a lot of potential, including a good geographical location, abundant natural resources, and a growing population that needs to be explored,’’ said Babaeko.

Adding, “With a state like Kogi State, the Federal Government need not look far for willing partners at a time when Nigeria is facing significant food security challenges, with nearly 25 million people at risk of hunger due to climate change, inflation, and rising food prices,” Babaeko.

Share

Please follow and like us: