Kogi Has Highest Number Of Missing Persons – Dino Melaye

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye has said the state holds the unenviable record of the highest number of missing persons in Nigeria.

Melaye who spoke in Abuja on Friday, at the unveiling of his policy document, decried the state of poverty, social decadence and corruption in Kogi State in the last seven and half years of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You can only imagine the number of missing persons in Kogi State, not to talk of those murdered in broad daylight. Two months ago, 27 people were killed in Ejule in one day,” he stated.

The candidate disclosed the PDP Chairman of Okene Local Government, has been missing for four years now. “We are still looking for him,” he added.

He told his team that they have a lot of work to do, if he wins the governorship, regretting that the civil service has been bastardised, while the economy of the state is in shamble.

According to him, road networks in the state have collapsed, noting that Lokoja, the state capital, has no public water supply in the last eleven months.

“The great water works done by former Governor Ibrahim Idris, which was sustained by (Governor Idris) Wada,” is no longer functioning. That is the type of state we are going to inherit,” Melaye said.

The candidate explained that this informed the reasons why he commissioned to committee, to prepare a policy document “in our efforts to ameliorate the bastardisation of the state.

“I want to promise that by the grace of God, I will implement this policy document.

“The civil service in Kogi State will be reformed and we will pay salaries (on) 25th of every month, and it will be full salary.

“The present administration undertook a needless civil service exercise, retrenched, sacked and kept some people hanging.

“Some others died for travelling from far places to the state capital for screening, and the accident happened.”

Chairman of the Policy Document Committee Prof. Sam Amdi, said the over hundred-page document contained the blueprint for the development of Kogi State, including a recommendation for an Independent Kogi Economic Development Commission.

“We are insisting that the people that will constitute that committee should be above board, and should have influence on the activities of the governor,” he added.