Kogi Has Become Construction Site Under Ododo, Says Fanwo

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, has declared that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has turned the state into a “massive construction site,” with landmark projects springing up across key sectors.

Fanwo highlighted the completion of the Audit House, one of the biggest in the country, which is now set for inauguration. He noted that the government had also embarked on extensive road projects across the state, many of which are being executed by the Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency (KOGROMA).

According to him, Ododo’s infrastructure drive is equally evident in the education sector, where massive facilities are being developed at Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) and its Teaching Hospital, as well as the Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital and the newly established Kogi State University, Kabba.

Fanwo said: “In education, healthcare, roads, and housing, Governor Ododo has left no one in doubt about his determination to change the face of Kogi State through infrastructure. “What we are witnessing is a clear testimony of a leader committed to laying solid foundations for sustainable development.”

The commissioner assured that the administration will continue to prioritize projects that directly improve the lives of Kogites and strengthen the state’s economic base. He said: “When you embark on massive infrastructural development, you reap multiple benefits.

“You create an environment for economic prosperity and wealth among the population rendering services under the construction works.” He said the governor has been able to put into judicious use, the improved revenue made possible by the revolutionary reforms of President Bola Tinubu.