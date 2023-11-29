Kogi Guber: Why I Won’t Challenge My Loss In Court – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the just concluded Kogi State Governorship election, has said he will not seek legal redress following his electoral loss at the November 11 poll.

Melaye who made the announcement during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, accused the judiciary of becoming an “arm” of the APC, citing the alleged subjugation of the judiciary to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former senator lamented the judiciary’s alleged inaction while members of the ruling party openly boasted of their control over the judicial system during campaigns.

He said, “Judiciary is no longer the last hope of the ordinary people, it is now a department under the All Progressives Congress. Why should any responsible person go to the tribunal when the APC has captured the judiciary?

“I have lost complete confidence in the judiciary.”

Details later…