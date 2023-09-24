Kogi Guber: We Need Peace Before Election, Stakeholders Tell Yahaya Bello

The stakeholders of Kogi State have carpeted the Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for assuring them of a peaceful governorship election in the state.

The stakeholders who spoke in Abuja on Sunday said the state needs peace before the November 11 governorship election.

According to them, the promise of the governor is nothing to rely on as it has never come to pass.

Speaking during the press conference on behalf of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, said the governor should first restore security in the state before promising a peaceful election.

They recounted what happened in the 2019 governorship election in the state, where they said insecurity was the order of the day.

Governor Bello had on Friday promised that the governorship election slated for November 11 would be peaceful.

The governor spoke at the 3rd Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) Seminar in Abuja for journalists who cover politics and crime.

The stakeholders especially from Kogi East called on the Security agencies to take issues of security seriously during the election, just as they called the Kogi East youths to stop killing themselves because of the election.

Speaking on the development, the leader of the group who is also the immediate Past Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, said since they have all endorsed Ajaka, Kogi East people must remain peaceful.

“We are here with our supporters after consultation and effort to take over power from the APC, they discovered that Alhaji Murtala Ajaka is ahead and more ready to win the November 11 election.

“We came to this decision to give full support to Ajaka not because we are dreaming by the indices of politics. It is because of the reality on the ground. We are calling on the Kogi People to unite with us and rescue Kogi from misrule,” Achuba said, adding that they want to make sure that what is not good is removed for the good of the people.

He said anyone identifying with the government and saying that the government is not doing well should have a rethink and take their stand now, adding that Ajaka is well ahead of every candidate.

“Ajaka will win 75 votes in 9 local governments in Kogi East and Bassa. Ajaka will also win a substantial number of votes in Kogi central local government and in the West,” Achuba, adding that Ajaka is well prepared and much in the field.

“God will ordain Ajaka as the governor of Kogi State,” Achuba said while calling on Kogi East youth to stop destroying the properties of their brothers and be peaceful like the Kogi Central and West youths.

The Kogi stakeholders also called on the law enforcement agents to be vigilant and neutral in their duties before, during and after the election.

“Our support for Murtala Ajaka is not ethnic but based on the present calculation and his acceptability. Don’t be threatened. Your vote will count in the coming election,” Achuba assured the people.