Kogi Guber: Vote PDP Without Fear, Dino Melaye Tells Supporters

The Kogi PDP flag bearer pledged to win the election by rejecting alleged fears and intimidation of the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s administration.
Maleye, while speaking in Egume, Dekina Local Government on Wednesday, during a meeting with leaders of the party in the Kogi East senatorial district, noted that “We will win this election by conquering the fears and intimidation of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.
At the meeting, Melaye was received by former Minister of Police Affairs, Barrister Humphrey Abba, former Kogi PDP Chairman, John Odawn and a former commissioner, Mrs Ruth Eke Iyaji, among other prominent leaders of Kogi East extraction.
According to the Kogi PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation, Melaye told party supporters at the meeting that the undeniable credential he brought into the November polls is incredible.
According to him, his campaign is weaved around partnering with Kogites to rescue the state from the yoke of underdevelopment.
He also pledged to be a servant leader and promoter of good governance, urging Kogites to bring about the desired change by voting for the PDP without fear at the November 11, 2023 Gubernatorial election.