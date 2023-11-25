Kogi Guber: Tribunal Orders INEC To Allow SDP To Inspect Election Materials

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja has on Saturday issued 48 hours to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to release and allow the Social Democratic Party (SDP), to inspect election materials used in the November 11 off-Circle election in the state.

The order followed an application filed by the SDP counsel, S.E Aruwa SAN expressing inability to access documents mainly 42 items used in the conduct of the election to proceed with his case.

According to Aruwa, all efforts to access such documents both at the INEC office in Abuja and Lokoja have proved abortive hence the need for an order of the Tribunal to proceed with the case.

The Presiding Tribunal Judge, Justice Yusuf Ado Birnin-Kudu said the application is meritorious in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and the Electoral Law 2023.

He granted the application that the first Respondent INEC allow access by Counsels to Muritala Ajaka of the SDP led by John Adele, SAN, and SE Aruwa SAN, to certified copies used for the governorship election within two days.

Also, the chairman of the Tribunal granted the prayers of John Adele SAN, to the effect of compelling INEC to within 48 hours access BVAS and other electronic materials used.

Speaking after the ruling, lead Counsel to Muritala Ajaka and SDP, John Adele SAN expressed optimism that INEC will comply with the ruling of the Tribunal.

The Tribunal adjourned sitting to Wednesday next week for continuation of hearing of the case.