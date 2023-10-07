Kogi Guber: Top PDP Cheftains Defect To APC

One of the top chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Ismail Inah Hussein has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Hussein, a former federal lawmaker in the House of Representatives defected alongside his supporters.

At an APC campaign rally held on Friday in Ajaka, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area, Hussein, who previously represented Kogi State’s Idah Federal Constituency, announced his resignation.

Speaking on the new development, the ex-lawmaker said his choice was motivated by a desire to advance both Kogi State and the nation as a whole.

He claimed that the Kogi State APC government has implemented measures for harmony, security, and general state development; as a result, he made the decision to support Usman Ododo, the APC’s candidate for governor in the upcoming election, in order to achieve consolidation.

Hussein vowed to mobilise en masse for his new party and make sure the APC won the election on November 11 by a wide margin.

While extending a warm welcome to the new members, Abdullahi Bello, the Kogi State APC chairman, expressed confidence that the APC will win the upcoming election by a wide margin.

Dignitaries present at the event included former State Chairman of APC, Hadi Ametuo; Deputy Governorship Candidate, Joel Oyibo; Zonal Chairman of APC, Muhammed Alfa; member representing Idah Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, David Zacharias; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sadiq Abubakar Ainoko, among others.