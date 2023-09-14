Kogi Guber: Thousands Troop Out In Kogi East In Support Of APC Candidate, Ododo

…Rubbish claims of control of Igaland by ‘ethnic jingoists’

…Charges electorate to disregard ‘parochial ‘agendaists’

Thousands of supporters of the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, trooped out on Thursday to demonstrate their strength and rubbish the claim of control of Igalaland by those they described as ethnic jingoists and enemies of Kogi State.

The excited. supporters held the highly successful One-Million-Man Road Walk at Ajaka, Igala Mela/Odolu Local Government of the state.

Leading the road walk, where hundreds of indigenes from the wards and Local Government declared their support for the Ododo/Oyibo ticket, were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs, Haiiya Habiba Jatto Rector; Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman; and Igala Mela/Odolu Local Government Chairman, Hon. Onoja James Omachonu (Kross), among other notable leaders.

While addressing the excited supporters of the APC, the Igala Mela/Odolu Local chairman who doubles as convener IG/OF Critical Stakeholders, Omachonu, emphasised that “the only sellable candidate amongst several others jostling for the governorship seat of Kogi State is Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of Ododo and his Deputy, Joel Oyibo Salifu, to bring the much-anticipated consolidation on the gains of his party’s administration in Kogi State in the past 7 years years.

He told the crowd that ethnic jingoists who were not interested in a united, peaceful and prosperous Kogi State were the enemies of the people and must be treated as such, adding that the desperate “agendaists are selfishly clothed.”