Kogi Guber: SDP candidate hails AP counterpart

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the November 11 Kogi State governorship poll Muritala Ajaka has praised his Accord Party (AP) counterpart Jibrin Usman for his contribution to national development.

In his congratulatory message to the ex- Chief of Naval Staff (COAS) on his 64th birthday, Ajaka described him as an accomplished military officer and seaman who had affected the lives of his people positively. He said under Usman the Nigerian Navy recorded lots of Achievements, particularly with the acquisition of the biggest warship in the Nation’s history, christened NNS Akpabana.

