Kogi Guber: SDP Candidate Hails Accord Party Counterpart At 64

The Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has described his Accord Party counterpart, Admiral Usman as a pride to the State and the Nigerian Nation.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of his 64th Birthday, Ajaka described the Accord flagbearer as an accomplished military officer and seaman who had affected the lives of his people positively.

He said the people of Kogi State are proud of Usman’s attainments in the military, which saw him rise to the pinnacle of his career as Chief of Naval Staff before his eventual retirement in 2015.

He recalled that under Admiral Usman, the Nigerian Navy recorded lots of Achievements, particularly with the acquisition of the biggest warship in the Nation’s history, christened NNS AKPABANA.

He therefore wished Admiral Usman a long life and the best of luck in his endeavors as he added another year to his age.