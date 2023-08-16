Kogi Guber: SDP Candidate, Ajaka Sets Up Campaign Hierarchy

Ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, the Muri/Sam campaign organization on Tuesday set up its campaign hierarchy.

The campaign organisation in its press statement signed by the Campaign spokesman, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, said the development was in furtherance of its plans towards the November 11 Governorship election in Kogi state.

The statement disclosed that members of the Campaign Council constitute to hierarchy and personalities in the state.

Members include Col. Sulieman Babanawa (RTD), as Chairman, Hon. Peter Moses, Co-Chairman, Shiek Ibrahim Jibrin, State Director General, Hon. Abdulrahman Wuya Muhammed, State Secretary, Brig. Gen Benjamin Ipinyomi, Director, Security and Intelligence.

Other are, Hajiya Aisha Asabe Yuauf (ACP), Deputy Director, Hon. Faruk Adejoh-Audu, Director, Communications/Campaign Spokesman, Pastor Dayo Thomas, Deputy Director/Spokesman, and Hon. Ahmed Attah as Director of Youth Affairs.

Also Rt. Hon. Lawal Idris is now Kogi Central Zonal Chairman, Hon. Akomi Yusuf Ojapa, Zonal Director General, and Hon. Anokebe Zonal Secretary.

In Kogi West Senatorial District, Chief Adeyemi is considered for Zonal Chairman, Hon. Fehinti Dada, Zonal Director General, and Hon. Abayomi Bello as Zonal Secretary.

In Eastern Senatorial District, both Alhaji Hassan Yakubu Enape, Suleiman Atajachi, and Hon Ranyi Daniya, are appointed as Zonal Chairman, Director General, and Secretary, respectively.

The statement however said Further announcements and details of other key functionaries of the campaign shall be released in due course