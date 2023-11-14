Kogi Guber: Remi Tinubu Congratulates Ododo Over Electoral Victory

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has joined a host of others to congratulate the Governor-Elect of Kogi State, Usman Ododo on his electoral victory at Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

This was contained in a terse statement issued on Tuesday by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Speaking in the Statement, Remi Tinubu thank the people of Kogi State for the confidence they have in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The statement reads, “I felicitate with the good people of Kogi State and the winner of the Governorship Elections in the State, Usman Ododo for the resounding victory.

“Thank you for the support and confidence reposed in the All Progressives Congress.

“May God bless Kogi State and bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.