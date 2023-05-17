Kogi Guber: PDP Candidate Unfolds Agenda, Inaugurates Policy Document’s C’ttee

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye has promised to open the state for local and foreign investors if he wins the election.

Melaye at the inauguration of the policy document’s committee in Abuja on Wednesday stated that no country or state can realize its full potential without attracting private investments.

“There is a lot of investible capital out there and many investors are looking for where to birth their investments,” he said.

The PDP candidate, however, stated that investors go “where there is an enabling environment characterised by good leadership, stability, law and order, transparency, predictability, and consistent regulatory environment.”

Melaye noted that Kogi is one of the richest states in the country, and tasked the committee to propose effective strategies, policies, and programmes for attaining the vision of the state.

He charged the committee to recommend ways of creating an economically vibrant, socially integrated, and politically stable state.

The candidate disclosed that he had already made available to the Chairman of the committee, “Think Tank on a Blueprint for the Transformation of Kogi State,” which he explained, is the brainchild of former Kogi State governor Captain Idris Wada “in his efforts to provide a developmental roadmap for the last PDP administration in Kogi State.”

Melaye called for restructuring of the country so that every state would survive on its own resources.

“We can survive and even excel because devolution of powers means more control over our minerals and mines, liberty to generate, transmit and distribute electricity, build transportation and communication system and have control over our internal security,” he said.

He wondered why Nigeria could not be self-sufficient in electricity to power her industrialization, or why the Nigerian government could not concession the Ajeokuta Steal Company.

“Why can’t we obtain a concession to extend the railway from Itakpe to Abuja and open up Lokoja as a great tourism destination?

“Why can’t we build the first 7-star hotel with world-class conference facilities in Nigeria in Lokoja? And why can’t we build a bridge over the Niger between Lokoja and Shintaku?” Melaye asked.

According to the PDP candidate, Kogi State is endowed with natural and human resources but regretted that “it has remained a confluence of unrealised potentials, lackluster socio-economic performance, and massive frustration.

“In order to reverse this unacceptable trend and to actualize our vision, we intend to follow the path of nations and regions in the world who have achieved monumental socio-economic transformation through visioning, thoughtful experimentation, adequate planning, and unwavering determination to bring dreams into reality,” he said.