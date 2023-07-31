Kogi Guber: Over 300 Appointees Under Ex-Gov. Wada Declare Support For APC’s Ododo

…hails GYB for a complete turnaround of state

Over 300 appointees who served in the administration of former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada, on Sunday, commended Governor Yahaya Bello over what they described as the complete turn around of critical sectors of the State, saying they had decided to submit to his leadership totally.

They also declared their total support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 polls, Usman Ododo, describing his detrabilised personality as a good selling point.

Speaking on behalf of the others during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Lokoja, the leader of the delegation and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Sadiq Ainoko, highlighted specifically that it was pleasant to see that the first flyover in the state had been watered to fruition by the pragmatic leadership of Governor Bello.

He added that the project completion had improved the rating of Lokoja in terms of aesthetics.

He said, ‘’The Reference Hospital at Okene and of course the establishment of two citadels of learning – Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara (CUSTECH) and Kogi State University, Kabba – are also legacies that the people of Kogi State will cherish till eternity.

“Mention must also be made of the completion of Anyigba-idah road and several other landmark projects of your New Direction government.’’

Ainoko thanked the governor for approving the courtesy visit in record time despite his tight schedule, asserting that the workaholic and historic Governor Bello had shown his love and magnanimity which had endeared him to many hearts, including themselves.

The former Commissioner pointed out that one area the governor had also excelled is his penchant for human development, attesting that many people who never thought they could be appointed to positions of authority had found themselves at the driver’s seats of many government agencies. At the same time, some of their members had also benefited from this unique posture endowed on the governor by God.

Also speaking, former commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Kayode Olowomoro, commended the governor for his developmental stride across the state, especially his effort in securing lives and livelihoods of the people.

The former appointees also lauded the recognition of their Principal, Captain Idris Wada, as the state’s first leader visited by the Governorship Candidate of APC, Usman Ododo, during his post-primary election ”Kogi Agenda’’ consultation.

They described the gesture as a display of maximum respect, which gladdened their hearts, while also expressing commitment and readiness to support Governor Bello’s drive towards achieving a Kogi State of everyone’s dreams.