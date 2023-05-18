New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Kogi Guber: Melaye Unfolds Agenda, Inaugurates Policy Documents’ C’ttee

ABUJA The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election Dino Melaye has promised to open the state for local and foreign investors if he is elected. Melaye at the inauguration of the policy documents committee in Abuja on Wednesday stated that no country or state can realise its full potential without attracting private investments.

“There is a lot of investable capital out there and many investors are looking for where to raise their investments,” he said. He, however, stated that investors go “where there is an enabling environment characterised by good leadership, stability, law and order, transparency, predictability and consistent regulatory environment.”

