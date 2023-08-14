Kogi Guber: Man Arrested With Cartridges Is A Hunter

Ganaja/Ajaokuta Neighbourhood Watch, a community policing agency has clarified the situation regarding a suspect named Jerry Isaac who was apprehended with ammunition.

Faruk Adejoh-Audu, Director of Communications for the Murtala Yakubu Ajaka Campaign Organisation had earlier released a statement claiming the man had been detained while attempting to smuggle ammunition into the campaign train of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Governorship candidate in Kogi State.

According to Audu, the incident happened at 4: 00 pm at the Goshen Hotel in Ganaja, Lokoja as a mob waited to see Ajaka when he arrived from a campaign event in Kogi East.

He claimed that the culprit, a resident of Kogi State’s Bassa Local Government Area, was apprehended with two cartons of bullet cartridges concealed amid mineral containers in a tricycle known as Keke NAPEP.

He said, “The suspect had pretended to be a delivery man making supplies at the Hotel. When plainclothes policemen from the C Division of the Kogi State Police Command manning the hotel stopped the suspect for a search of the items, two other passengers in the tricycle suddenly took to their heels.

“This reinforced the suspicion of the officers who held unto Mr Isaac and took the trunk of the tricycle apart. When the ammunition was discovered, supporters waiting to receive Ajaka attempted to mete jungle justice on Isaac but were restrained by the policemen.

“The suspect was whisked away to the C Division Police Station at 200 Units Housing Estate, Gadumo, Lokoja, from where he was said to have been transferred to the police headquarters.”

In a swift reaction on Monday, the Ganaja-Ajaokuta Neighbourhood Watch said the suspect arrested on Sunday around the venue to receive the SDP governorship candidate was a known hunter.

This was contained in a statement signed by the public relations officer of the association, Prince Peter Ugbeta.

He said the statement was meant to correct false information being circulated concerning the suspect.

“The person is an identified hunter who didn’t mean any harm to Murtala Yakubu Ajaka,” he stated, calling on the general public, particularly the security agencies, to take note.