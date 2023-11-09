Kogi Guber: LP Candidate Promises Indigenization Of Economy, Robust Leadership If Elected

The Labour Party (LP) Governorship candidate in Kogi State, Barr. Adejoh Okeme has promised the indigenization of the State’s economy if elected.

Barr. Okeme made the pledge while briefing the Press at the Kogi State NUJ, assured of opportunities for indigenes of the State first before others in contract execution.

Barr. Adejoh emphasized that the State Ministry of Works will not sleep under his administration, assuring that the ministry will form the bulwark of construction in the state using indigenous Engineers and Professionals.

He added that his administration would cater to the people, while more emphasis would be on Employment and job creation for teeming unemployed youth in the state.

While arguing that leadership has remained a problem of the State, Adejoh promised a robust leadership that will be fair and transparent in governance.

He promised to ensure the welfare of teachers and health workers, promised to revive the Primary Health Care system of the State.

The Labour Party Governorship Candidate promised to improve Education in the state and lamented the collapse of Public schools in the state.

Barr Aejoh said Sports under his administration will serve as a unifying factor, with a huge investment in sports infrastructure for teeming youths.

For People with disabilities, Barr Adejoh promised a high level of care for the special needs of people in that community, saying that they would not be treated with disdain.

The Labour Party Candidate expressed his absolute confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission, however, noted that the mistake made in the last Presidential election where the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, won but was denied should not be allowed to repeat itself.

Barr. Adejoh therefore expressed confidence that the Labour Party will win the forthcoming Governorship election in the state as he urged Kogites to turn out enmass to be part of the electioneering process.