Kogi Guber: INEC Must Announce Results As It Is – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has implored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure it declares the results of yesterday’s governorship election in Kogi State.

Adebayo in a statement said INEC must show commitment and nationalism in the conduct of the election, adding that it must not allow its action or inaction to undermine the process.

He said: “The SDP has demonstrated the highest ethics and nationalism in these elections. We are loyal to Nigeria and would never undermine national institutions. We simply expect our results in the Kogi State Governorship Election to be declared as is.”

Muritala Ajaka is the flagbearer of the party in the governorship election.