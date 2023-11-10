Kogi Guber: Igala Elders Call For Postponement Of Election

Barely 24 hours to the Kogi State Governorship Election, the Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC), an Igala organisation on Friday called for the postponement of the state election initially scheduled for November 11.

The Council elders who made the call on Friday in a press statement issued by the Secretary of the Political Committee, Alphonsus K. Alhassan said that the state election needed to be rescheduled due to the violence and fatalities experienced in the state.

The elders also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to install an administrator to manage the government’s operations in Kogi until order is restored and a state of emergency is declared.

READ ALSO:

The council elders claim that in order to guarantee that the next election is credible, fair, and free, a state of emergency is required.

The statement partly reads: “What we are seeing in Kogi State and Kogi East in particular leaves much to be desired. We cannot watch our people intimidated, harassed and slaughtered endlessly by anybody in the name of politics. We have had enough of this beastly behaviour.”

Also, the elders demanded the redeployment of the State Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, the Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Navy Commander, NU Akalezi, out of Kogi State immediately, alleging that they had been compromised.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has said that an investigation has been launched into Tuesday’s violent incident at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The police chief stated this during a courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital, on Thursday.

Egbetokun said the police authority was not happy with the pockets of pre-election violence already recorded in the state and that necessary precautions are being taken to prevent further violence before, during and after the election in the state.

He said: “Although not conclusive, it seems like an operational error, but an investigation will reveal what happened. I want to assure that police will be neutral and will do their job in the election.“