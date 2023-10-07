Kogi Guber: I Gave Tinubu My All During Presidential Elections – ADC Candidate

The gubernatorial candidate of the African Action Congress (ADC) in Kogi State governorship election, Leke Abejide on Friday acknowledged that he worked for the emergence of President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

Abejide who spoke on Channel’s Television’s Politics Today said he worked nonstop both day and night while running President Tinubu’s campaign in the state.

According to him, Regardless of whether his action is considered anti-party, he stated that his move is tied to his loyalty to President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “Asiwaju got almost the same result I got in my ward. I worked for Tinubu; I worked day and night and campaigned as a member of the ADC,” he said

“That one is not anti-party. Asiwaju is our leader. My origin is APC, and right from time, even till tomorrow, any party I go to, Asiwaju remains my leader,” he added.

Abejide, who is running for governor in the forthcoming election in Kogi State, continued by alleging that the APC has been forcing him to resign in favour of Usman Ododo.

But he maintained that the APC had nothing to lose if their candidate withdrew in favour of him.

Based on what is on the ground in the state, if Ododo steps down for me, it will not be a bad idea. I came from APC to ADC. I was the leader of APC from my side before. APC has not lost anything if Ododo steps down for me,” he said