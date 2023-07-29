Kogi Guber: Five Political Parties Endorse APC Candidate, Ododo

Amid campaign and permutations ahead of the November Election Governorship election in Kogi State, five political parties and their gubernatorial candidates, have declared, their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The political parties who came under the Umbrella of the United Progressive Political Parties, at a media conference on Saturday in Lokoja, said their decision to endorse the APC candidate was burned out of the fact that Ododo is more suitable to govern Kogi State.

Spokesman of the group, and governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Bala Abdughafar Dirisu, said the United Progressive Political Parties has taken into cognisance the Pedigree, Competence, and Capacity of Ododo to take Kogi to the next level of development.

“We have come to this crucial decision after a thorough X-Ray of the lineup for this all-important Election in terms of their, profiles background, antecedents and ability to deliver the needed aspirations and yearnings of the good people of Kogi State at this crucial period of our country’s history.”

“We have also taken into cognizance a Candidate who is a key driver who is well-groomed in the GYB New Direction Agenda and well-versed in its philosophy for the holistic transformation and consolidation of Kogi State.”

“It’s worthy to mention that the United Progressive Political Parties which is made up of seasoned and tested Politicians and Activists have taken cognizance of the pedigree, competence, capacity and ability to deliver out of all the candidates seeking the exalted office from all the Political Parties and found the APC candidate Alh. Usman Ododo worthy, based on his humility, dexterity, doggedness steadfastness focus, and promise.”

“In addition, we saw in him the prospects of being able to face the realities of governance where the poorest of the poor will be given a chance to participate in the system where the son of nobody can aspire freely to be somebody,” he added.

Reacting on whether the candidates have communicated officially to the INEC of their withdrawal, Dirisu, said there was no need for that, as time to that has already been taken by event.