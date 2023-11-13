Kogi Guber: Election Free, Fair, Acceptable To Us – Opposition Parties

…Commend INEC for a diligent process

Political parties that participated in last Saturday’s Kogi State governorship election have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for adhering to electoral guidelines while noting that the election was free, fair, credible, and, therefore, acceptable to them.

Addressing a press conference in Lokoja, the state capital, the spokesperson for the political parties under the umbrella of United Progressive Political Parties, Kogi State Chapter, Idrisu Bala Abdulgafar, said the election was one of the most peaceful in the history of the state and urged the All Progressives Congress to be magnanimous in victory.

“INEC announced the result after diligent collation of results from all the 21 Local Government Areas of the State. We make bold to say that this election was free, fair, credible, and therefore acceptable to us,” the parties declared.

They include Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), African Action Congress (AAC), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Boot Party, among others.

The parties, however, tasked the APC government and incoming administration to uphold the policy of inclusive governance as exemplified by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Governor-Elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo, should extend a hand of fellowship to all the political parties that struggled through the process of becoming the governor. The task of building the state is a task for all,” the opposition parties said.

They lauded INEC for painstakingly following due process in conducting what they described as the freshest, most credible, and transparent election since the creation of the state.

While congratulating the winner of the election, the UPPP also commended the security agencies for standing tall in their assignment for neutrality in the monitoring of the election, saying their activities were devoid of intimidation, or conspiracy.

The political parties called on all the stakeholders who participated in the election to uphold the tenets of democracy and let peace reign in the interest of development.

“We are not ignorant of the fact that some aggrieved persons would want to take the laws into their hands. As law-abiding citizens, there are various peaceful ways of ventilating grievances,” the parties said.

The UPPP urged the Governor-Elect to build on uniting the state, admonishing him to ensure that the three senatorial districts are treated fairly without sentiments.