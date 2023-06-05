The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 Kogi State election, Senator Dino Melaye has strongly condemned the clash between the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka.

New Telegraph had on Saturday reported that Governor Bello’s convoy was reportedly attacked by the supporters loyal to Ajaka.

Reacting to the development in a statement, Melaye said that the peace of Kogi and the safety of her people should not be put at risk because of politics regardless of the interest and the persons interested.

The statement reads, “I am still being briefed about the details of the attack.

I am aware that both the Governor and the SDP candidate’s team are trading blame over the attack.

If the reports are anything to go by; I, Senator Dino Melaye, the Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemn in the strongest sense of it, such incident.

“I call on both Governor Yahaya Bello and the SDP candidate not to heat up Kogi State with any chaos or crisis.

The peace of Kogi State is paramount at all times.

“I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria as led by Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use the Office of President of Nigeria that he currently occupies (pending the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Court) to immediately commence investigation into the GYB/SDP clash and ensure those involved are brought to book regardless of how highly placed they may be,” he said.