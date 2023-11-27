Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Breaks Silence, Says I’ve Lost Complete Faith In Judiciary

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, Dino Melaye, on Monday, said the Courts in Nigeria have now become endorsement agencies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dino Melaye made the claims in reaction to the outcome of the off-cycle gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking in a video shared on his verified X page, Dino claimed the number of registered voters in the build-up to the state governorship election in Kogi state was inflated.

News Telegraph had earlier reported that Melaye, who argued that voter registration ended in 2022, alleged that there were disparities in the number of registered voters from the presidential election conducted in February and the one used at the election conducted in the November 11 off-cycle election.

“Comparative analysis shows that there was inflation of voters register in about 17 local governments showing how they rigged the election because voter registration stopped in November 2022.

“So why is there a disparity between the February election and the November election when no voter registration took place?… So then why the inflation of the figures?

“Because they noticed that the figures that have been produced by APC and Yahaya Bello are far above voter registration it had to be inflated on the surfix of the result of the November 11 election, while that of February carried a different voters registration number per local government,” he said.

“But unfortunately, as Dino Melaye, I have lost complete faith in the judiciary; the judiciary to me is just like a parastatal of the APC from the judgment that has been given in the presidential election.

“We all know that the judiciary is no longer the last hope of the masses, it is now a parastatal, department, or agency of the APC,” he added.