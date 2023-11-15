Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Accuses INEC Chairman Of Rigging Election

Following the completion of the off-cycle gubernatorial election in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo State, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi, Sen. Dino Melaye has heavily criticised the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, saying he rigged last Saturday’s election.

Dino Melaye who spoke on Arise TV on Wednesday said the electoral umpire assisted the All Progressives Congress (APC), in rigging the recently concluded governorship election.

According to him, he will write to notify the international community about Yakubu and INEC’s alleged involvement in rigging in Kogi State.

READ ALSO:

The former lawmaker also vowed to organize a protest against Yakubu over INEC’s conduct in the just concluded election.

He lamented that the results had been tampered with and that his votes, among others, had been deducted and added to the APC.

According to Melaye, “With comparative analyses from the past, I have seen different types of rigging but the brazen daylight robbery, I have never seen it before.

“INEC demonstrated that they are co-travelers with APC in this business, the speed with which they accepted the concocted results written before accreditation, with all the mutations, and reducing votes of PDP openly and increasing that of APC, people voting above accreditation tells it all.

“Results shown are more than PVC collected, I have never seen this type before.

“This is appalling and we know that the Almighty God that we serve will punish Mahmood Yakubu, he will not go free.

“We will organize the protest, we will write letters to all embassies, the international communities telling them that he is a fraud, INEC is a fraud and we will not allow it.”