Kogi Guber: Court strikes out APP’s petition challenging Ododo’s victory

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja has struck out the Petition of the Action Peoples Party (APP), challenging the Election of Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo as the Governor of Kogi State in the November 11, 2023 Governorship Election in the state. This followed the withdrawal of the petition by counsel to the Petitioner, Daniel Edeachi.

The application to withdraw the petition was not opposed by Counsel to Governor Usman Ododo, Ibrahim Sanni Muhammed, SAN; Counsel to APC, DC Denwigwe, SAN and Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Kanu Agabi, SAN, respectively. The Tribunal, upon review of the affidavit of no objection filed by the Respondents’ respective counsels to the APP petion, struck out the petition in a ruling delivered on February 20, by the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Ado Yusuf Birnin – Kudu. Hearing in the remaining three petitions continues