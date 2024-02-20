Kogi Guber: Court Strikes Out APP’s Petition Against Ododo’s Victory 

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja has struck out the petition filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP), challenging the election victory of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo as the Governor of Kogi State in the November 11, 2023, Governorship election in the state.

This development followed the withdrawal of the petition by Counsel to the Petitioner, Daniel Edeachi, Esq.

The application to withdraw the petition was not opposed by Counsel to Governor Usman Ododo, Ibrahim Sanni Muhammed, SAN; Counsel to APC, DC Denwigwe, SAN and Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Kanu Agabi, SAN, respectively.

The Tribunal, upon review of the affidavit of no objection filed by the Respondents’ respective counsels to the APP petition, struck out the petition in a ruling delivered on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, by the Chairman of the Tribunal, Hon. Justice Ado Yusuf Birnin – Kudu.

Hearing in the remaining three petitions continues.