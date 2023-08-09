Kogi Guber: Court Grants Judgment On Disqualification Of APC Candidate

Abubakar Achimugu, one of the aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 gubernatorial election has approached the Appeal Court to appeal the Federal High Court’s decision that recognised Ahmed Ododo as the candidate of the party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, adjourned the case indefinitely on Wednesday, August 9 to consider the appeal.

Achimugu’s appeal was in opposition to a ruling made by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 18 that Ahmed Ododo might legally continue to fly the APC flag for the Kogi State governorship election on November 11, 2023.

Recall that he filed a lawsuit in the trial court to have Ododo disqualified from running for governor on November 11 because he had not resigned from his position with the Kogi State public service 30 days prior to the governorship primary.

Achimugu, in a Notice of Appeal filed on July 21 through his counsel, Josiah Daniel-Ebune said Justice Egwuatu erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when he held that Ododo and Salami Deedat (2nd and 3rd defendants) duly resigned their appointment and thus, not caught up with the mandatory provision of what the law requires them to do before they participated in the APC’s governorship primary election for Kogi state held on April 15, 2023.

READ ALSO:

He claimed that the trial court violated the law by dismissing his lawsuit while ignoring the uncontested evidence supporting the validity of the two purported letters of resignation presented by the APC, Ododo, and Deedat, and by expressly rejecting his arguments in paragraphs 5.2 to 5.4 of his reply address, which demanded that Ododo and Deedat submit the aforementioned purported letters of resignation and their expression of interest forms to the APC within the 30-day window mandated by the

By ruling that Achimugu changed his case from the original contention and was therefore not consistent in presenting the case, the trial judge, according to Achimugu, committed a legal error and misunderstood the purpose of his originating summons. As a result, the judge prejudged the amended originating summons and incorrectly dismissed Achimugu’s lawsuit.

Achimugu claims that the trial court committed legal error by incorrectly applying Section 306(2) of the Constitution, the instances of Yusuf v. Governor of Edo State and Zubair v. Mohammed to the facts and circumstances in his case, which among other things led to a miscarriage of justice.

He requested from the appellate court an order overturning the trial court’s decision and awarding all of the reliefs he had requested in his modified originating summons.

After the parties adopted their written addresses, a three-judge panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Muhammed Shuaibu, reserved the date for the appeal’s judgement.