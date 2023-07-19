Kogi Guber: Court affirms Ododo as APC candidate

The Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday affirmed Usman Ododo as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election. Ju s t i c e O b i o r a Egwuatu dismissed Abubakar Achimugu’s suit against Ododo and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for lacking in merit. Achimugu, an APC governorship aspirant, had sought Ododo’s disqualification from the April 14 primary on the ground that he did not resign, withdraw or retire from public service before the election.

But Justice Egwuatu held that there was evidence before the court that Ododo validly resigned as the Kogi State Auditor General of Local Government before participating in the primary. A c h i m u g u h a d claimed that Ododo’s failure to resign within the statutorily stipulated period amounted to a breach of Section 182 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 as well as Article 7 of the APC Constitution. The plaintiff asked the court to declare that Ododo was not eligible to represent APC in the November 11 poll.