Kogi Guber: CAN, Igbo Community Throw Weight Behind Ododo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kogi State Chapter has thrown its support behind the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The Association made the pledge during a visit to the entire leadership by the APC Governorship Candidate, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, saying it is time to reward the good gesture of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Speaking on behalf of the Christian body in Kogi State, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, His Eminence Special Apostle Emmanuel Adebayo said no Governor in the history of Kogi State has done what Governor Yahaya Bello has done for Christians, hence, the resolve to support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

His words: “Governor Yahaya Bello has done what no Governor had ever done for the Christians of Kogi State. He has been a great support to the Christian body in the state and has created an environment for peaceful worship and religious harmony.

“He has also built a magnificent Chapel for Christian worship inside the Government House. For a Muslim to do such for the Christians, he deserves our prayers and support.

“It is not a surprise therefore that the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria conferred on him the title of the ‘Friend of the Christians’.

“The church will continue to support the administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello and by extension, your aspiration to succeed him”.

Earlier, the Honorable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo thanked the body of Christ for their support for the administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello.

According to the Information Commissioner, the choice of Ododo is in line with the determination to continue with the bond between the church and the New Direction Administration.

He said, “Ododo has the fear of God; he is humble and ready to serve the people. Those campaigning on the platform of religion should be disregarded as some of their conduct does not conform to the Christian spirit of love, humility, and humanitarianism.

“Ododo will be yours, he will listen to you and he will promote religious harmony”, he said.

In a related development, the Igbo Community in Lokoja has declared “total support” for the APC Governorship Candidate, Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The assurance was given when the candidate visited the Igbo Community at a well-attended town hall meeting in Lokoja.

The leader of the delegation and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Deedat Ozigi assured the Igbo Community of the readiness of Alh. Ododo to work with them and support their aspirations.

The APC Governorship Candidate, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo assured the Igbo Community of his commitment to working with them for the social economic and commercial development of the state.

Also speaking, the Kogi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Engr Bashir Abubakar Gegu urged the Igbos in Kogi to continue to support the political family of Alh. Yahaya Bello.

Responding, the President General of the Igbo Community in Lokoja, Chief Sunday Nwachukwu said the Igbos in Lokoja have resolved to give their votes to the APC Governorship Candidate.