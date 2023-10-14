Kogi Guber: Between Contenders and Jokers

In less than 30 days from now, the people of Kogi State will go for another governorship election with high expectations over who would succeed the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the state in the November election and rule for the next four years. Our Correspondent in the state, Muhammad Bashir, took an in-depth look at the chances of all the players (Governorship Candidates), who would be seeking the votes of the electorates in the state.

Major contenders in the race include Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Elder Leke Abejide of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC). Others are; Retired Rear Admiral Jibril Usman, Accord Party (AP), Hon. Hassan Baiwa, All Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Mr Kingsley Idoko Ilona,

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Adejoh Ikeme, (Labour Party), and Olayinka Braimoh of Action Alliance (AA). It is worthy of note to state that the three Senatorial Districts in the state, comprising Kogi East with nine Local Government Areas, Kogi West with seven Local Government Areas and Kogi Central, which has five Local Government Areas, have governorship candidates for the first time in the history of Kogi State politics. Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, Rear Admiral Jibril Usman, Kinsley Idoko Ilona,

Hon. Hassan Baiwa, and Adejoh Ikeme hail from Kogi East. Senator Dino Melaye, Elder Leke Abejide, and Olayinka Braimoh are from Kogi West, while Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo is from Kogi Central. Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the sole candidate from Kogi Central and a former Local Government Auditor General of the state, hails from Okene Local Government, where the incumbent Governor comes from. Many governorship aspirants namely; Senator Smart Adeyemi, current Minister of Steel Development,

Prince Shaibu Audu, former minister of state for Labour, Professor Stephen Ocheni, including the SDP governorship candidate, Ajaka, were said to have been systematically axed out of the primary contest of the APC in favour of Alhaji Ododo. Other aspirants, including the current Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharmacist Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, state Commissioner for Finance,

Idris Asiwaju, and more, who were said to have earlier received of Governor Yahaya Bell to purchase the party’s governorship form, suddenly dropped their ambition. Senator Smart Adeyemi is currently in court challenging the validity of the primary election that produced Ododo, although, his claims were knocked out by both the Federal High Court and the Appeal Court. Adeyemi has since taken the matter to the apex court.

The APC governorship candidate will unarguably have to win the entire five local governments in his constituency and some in the west and east to emerge governor-elect. Some people believe that Okehi Local Government Area in Kogi Central and the hometown of famous Barrister Natasha Hadiza Uduaghan could be a no-go-area for the APC because of the influence of Mrs Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was recently declared winner of the 2023 senatorial election by a tribunal.

There are fears that Mrs Uduaghan might deliver her enclave for the PDP. Investigations indicated that some political analysts felt that the governor should have allowed Kogi West to produce the party’s candidate in the spirit of power rotation, which they said was divinely shifted to him and his region from the eastern part of the state which held on to power for 16 years. The factors that could favour Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo are the power of incumbency;

he has all the paraphernalia of government at his disposal and most importantly he could get the overwhelming support of his Ebira kinsmen, who are not concerned about the purported silent protest in Ebira land, after all, he is their Ebira brother not minding which side of Ebira land he comes from. Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka is from Ajaka in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area in Kogi East.

He was the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC and also a foundation member of the party. Ajaka was one of the leading APC aspirants in the last governorship primary election in Kogi State, he was however knocked out tactically through a court order. Not deterred by the outcome of the primary election, Ajaka went ahead with his governorship ambition by picking the SDP ticket after he resigned his membership of the ruling party.

Since then, his support base has bolstered. His level of support is said to be organic. However, Alhaji Ajaka will face the challenge of multiple governorship candidates in Kogi east despite the level of his support base across the state. Kogi East has four governorship candidates from different political parties, namely, Rear Admiral Jibrin Usman (Accord), Kinsley Idoko Lona (APGA), Hon. Hassan Baiwa (NNPP), and Adejoh Okeme (LP).

Alhaji Ajaka is said to have more support base in Igala land (Kogi East), but he will need to work hard to galvanize more support outside his region. It might not be Uhuru yet for the SDP candidate until he wins the entire nine local governments in his region and defeats his competitors in their respective local government areas in the east, and some LGAs outside his zone to emerge a winner.

One other factor that could affect Ajaka’s victory is that his party has no representative in the National Assembly and in the state House of Assembly. He was said to have sponsored and ensured the victory of many candidates of the APC from the eastern part of the state into the state assembly, Senate and House of representatives during the 2023 general elections, when he was still a member of the APC. Senator Dino Melaye is from Ayetoro-Gbedde in Ijumu Local Government area of Kogi West and he is the governorship candidate of the PDP.

Melaye’s victory in the primary election of the PDP is a misery to many members of the party as they are still wondering how he was able to clinch the party’s guber ticket. His emergence was said to have caused a deep wound and disagreement among the party’s critical stakeholders. The former deputy governor of the State, Mr. Yomi Awoniyi who has since dumped the PDP for the APC, was among the aspirants in the PDP primary election.

Since Melaye’s victory at the primary, the PDP has been in disarray as many members and leaders left the party for other political parties, thereby making SDP, which emerged out of the blues, become the major opposition party in the state. Undaunted by this, Senator Melaye began to galvanize support for his victory. Some people have argued that he is a political joker, who is only contesting for the governorship election to make money,

while some people believe that he has become a force to reckon with in the coming election. Interestingly, Senator Dino Melaye has traversed the length and breadth of Kogi state for consultations and to seek for support. He became a household name in the state and the country generally through radicalism in the senate, and he has equally made a mark through facilitation of projects to his constituency.

But his victory at the polls might be hard, given the fact that the people who should stand and work for him in his party, especially from Kogi West, are leaving the party in droves. The former Senator was said to have stepped on the toes of people that could have helped him. He was said to have been critical of the government of former president Muhammadu Buhari and it is believed that he is also not in the good book of President Bola Tinubu.

It is assumed that the people would want to fight him back and block him from becoming the governor of Kogi state. Senator Dino Melaye is from Kogi West zone, where the likes of Leke Abejide of the ADC and Olayinka Braimoh of AA come from. He is going into the election with much deficit as he will have to battle the likes of Smart Adeyemi, the political families of Hon. James Abiodun Feleke, Leke Abejide, and Olayinka Braimoh to win Ijumu LG and the entire five out of seven Local Government Areas in Kogi West. Hon. Leke Abejide is a second-term member of the House of Representatives from Yagba Federal Constituency under the ADC.

He is also a two-time chairman of the House Committee on Customs. Abejide is well known and loved by the people of his constituency for his quality representation and philanthropic activism. Abejide was a member of the APC before he moved to the ADC. His main albatross in the election is that he doesn’t have the required spread of supporters across the state. Olayinka Braimoh is from Bunu community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government area of Kogi West.

He has one of the best manifestoes and moves around to get the support of the people, but it is believed that he does not stand the chance of winning as he is not well known in the state. Rear Admiral Jibrin Usman is from Okura in Dekina Local Government area of Kogi East. He was a member of the APC and a governorship aspirant of the party in 2019.

The retired general was knocked out of the primary election by the party’s screening committee headed by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. Usman is the governorship candidate of Accord Party. His major achievement is the location of Navy Secondary in Okura town and Navy base in Lokoja. Other governorship candidates are termed as political jokers as they ate said to be unpopular.

Saturday Telegraph further gathered that most of the candidates (who are former APC members), in the coming election, are out to contest against the candidate of the APC in the election, Alhaji Usman Ododo. It was learned that some of the candidates are having secret meetings to collapse their structure into one party and defeat the candidate of the APC, who they term as their common enemy in the election.

However, the spokesman of Muri/ Sam campaign organization, Mr. Farouk Adejo-Audu, described them as friends in the battle. He added that both his candidate, Ajaka and others have mutual relationship, saying that there was never a time they saw themselves as enemies. “We have been having mutual relationship with other governorship candidates. There was never a time we met to collapse our structure together, we are friends in the coming battle and we are not enemies. The common enemy that we have is Governor Yahaya Bello and his protege,” he added.