Kogi Guber: Atiku Begs INEC To Conduct Credible Poll

…says PDP poised to win

Former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to redeem itself by ensuring a peaceful and credible election in the Saturday off-circle gubernatorial election.

Atiku made this plea on Thursday, November 9 in Lokoja, during the PDP governorship grand finale campaign.

He said, “I am appealing to the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies to conduct a free and fair election and ensure that our votes count”.

According to him, the general election conducted by the electoral commission left a lot of questions in the minds of Nigerians, hence the commission has the opportunity to redeem itself.

Atiku, however, called on the people of Kogi state to vote for the party’s candidate, Senator Dino Melaye and his running mate, to salvage the state from the doldrum of maladministration in the state.

“Don’t allow yourself to be threatened. We know what happened in the last four years. They refused to allow us to use the stadium for our campaign but they can’t stop us from voting.”

“We are not afraid of their threats, for the sake of Kogi state, vote for Dino Melaye and Habeebat Deen so that Kogi state will be rescued from this hardship.”

“I am also aware that our people coming from Kogi Central were blocked from entering Lokoja. We are praying for them. Don’t allow that to discourage you. Come out and vote on Saturday, your safety is guaranteed”.

Also speaking at the event, the National Chairman PDP Caretaker committee, Sen. Philip Tenimu Aduda urged members of the Party to defy the threats and vote for their party to Liberate Kogi state from the bad governance that is ravaging the state.

“We have suffered enough in the hands of the present government. Many people are dying of hunger and so much poverty. There is hunger in the land and this is the time to liberate our state and take our destinies in our hands. We have just one Kogi and One Destiny.”

The governor candidate of the PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, urged the people of the state, to be vigilant and ensure that their votes count.

He promised to return the most glory of Kogi state, which has found itself the lowest in development among other states in the county.