Kogi Guber: APC Suspends Campaign To Mourn Slain Member

Ododo visits family, Community, vows to get justice for deceased

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the female member of the party, Khadijat Yahaya, who was allegedly killed by thugs loyal to the SDP Governorship candidate, Murtala Yakubu, in Kotonkarfe.

The first port of call of the candidate was the Palace of the Ohimege of Kotonkarfe, HRM Alh. Abdulrazak Isa Koto, where the candidate expressed sadness over the death of Khadijat. He described the late Khadijat as “a woman of peace who was desirous of seeing development in Kotonkarfe”.

He vowed to ensure justice for the deceased and her family.

Earlier, the Spokesman of the Kogi State APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo, said the party had earlier suspended all campaign activities in honour of the slain Khadijat.

At the residence of the late Khadijat, Alhaji Ododo expressed shock at what happened and sympathised with the family, saying the entire APC family was mourning the death of Khadijat.

A leader of the party from the Local Government, Hon. Saliu Akawu, thanked the Governorship candidate for the visit.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Hon. Angulu said the conduct of Ododo showed he is a compassionate leader who will always identify with his people.

Angulu said the late Khadijat was a very peace-loving person whose life was cut short by evil men.

The Ohimege of Kotonkarfe also used the opportunity to thank Governor Yahaya Bello for restoring electricity to Kogi Local Government Area.