Kogi Guber: APC Accuses SDP Of Attacking Its Women Leader In Anyigba

The Women Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Hajiya Memuna has been reportedly attacked by thugs at Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson/Director of Media and Publicity, Kogi APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Femi Fanwo confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

Speaking on the said attack, the party spokesperson alleged that the members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were the perpetrators of the said attack.

The statement reads, “A staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area, Hajiya Memuna escaped death in the hands of SDP killers in Anyigba in the late hours of Sunday, December 17, 2023. She has been rushed to a private hospital where Doctzdmm mom ors are battling to save her life”.

”Memuna, who is the Woman Leader of Obeya Kekele Polling Unit in Anyigba Ward was attacked for supporting the candidacy of Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo against the ethnic agenda of the SDP Governorship Candidate, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka”.

“The prevalent killing of APC supporters in Kogi East by the Muritala Yakubu Ajaka killer squad was one of the dark spots of the Kogi guber poll which was largely free, fair and credible. Security agencies in the state gave the killer candidate and his party a free reign as they terrorized the Kogi East people for not subscribing to the ethnic agenda of Muritala Yakubu”.

“The killing of an APC supporter in Kotonkarfe which drew no consequences, has enlivened the audacity of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka and his killers to think they can always get away with acts of criminalities as the heads of security agencies in the state have appeared helpless in defending and securing the people”.

”In a show of wanton intrepid recklessness, the SDP jesters have come out boldly to tag security agencies as killers and outlaws without consequences. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka is enjoying immunity conferred on him only by security agencies and he is busy supervising the killing of innocent citizens of the state”.

”If anything untoward happens to any of our members henceforth, we will hold the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the State Security Service in charge of Kogi State responsible for abetting the criminal activities of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka. It is the fundamental right of citizens to freely choose who to associate with in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 40 of the the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

”We call on the NSA, Inspector General of Police and the DG DSS to as a matter of urgency, order the immediate arrest of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, the defeated candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the recently conducted Kogi Guber election over the atrocities being perpetrated under the guise of politics by the bitter loser”.

”We call on our supporters in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area and across the state to maintain peaceful conduct as our party will explore all peaceful and legal means to bring perpetrators of violence on our members to book. The Governor-Elect will continue to promote peace, unity and prosperity among the great people of Kogi State”.