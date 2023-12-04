Kogi Guber: Ajaka, SDP Fail To Meet Tribunal Deadline

…lawyers warn against backdoor filing of petitions

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11 election, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has failed to meet the deadline of the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal to file a petition against the outcome of the election as the 21 days ultimatum has elapsed.

New Telegraph recalls that Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Details later….