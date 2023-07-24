Kogi Guber: Again, Suspected Hoodlums Set Ablaze SDP Candidate Campaign Office In Lokoja

……party accused APC members of involvement

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs on Sunday night set ablaze the campaign office of the Kogi State Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

It would be recalled that three weeks ago, the campaign secretariat was attacked by unknown hoodlums.

The campaign office located at John Holt Road, beside HABSO PETROLEUM LTD, Lokoja, was attacked in the late hours of Sunday around midnight.

According to reports, some residents were able to put off the inferno which destroyed valuables, including important documents.

The armed thugs were said to have also set some vehicles parked outside the secretariat on fire before attacking security men stationed at the premises.

The Deputy governorship candidate of the SDP, Hon. Sam Ranti Abenemi, while addressing reporters after the incident, accused members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of being responsible.

According to him, one of the State Governor’s Senior Special Advisers spearheaded the burning of the campaign office.

“The hoodlums came in large numbers and set all the properties in the office on fire including generators computers, campaign materials, and televisions.”

“SDP and its Governorship candidate remain popular and everything legal will be done to stop this uncivilized attitude.”

“Let me use this medium to call on all our supporters to remain calm,” Abenemi stressed.

Recall that just a few weeks ago, the same campaign office was vandalized by thugs. Windows were broken, while other items like Air Conditioners were reportedly carted away by the thugs.