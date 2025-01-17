Kogi Govt Vows To Prosecute 40-Year-Old Suspect For Raping 3-Year-Old Girl

Share

The Kogi State Govern – ment has condemned the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl by a 40-yearold man, Elisha Daniel, describing the act as “barbaric” and “appalling.”

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, at a media conference, emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the suspect faces justice.

He said Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed government officials to collaborate with the Nigerian Police Force to prosecute the suspect, Daniel without delay.

The governor, according to the commissioner, has also tasked the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to ensure the right legal framework is applied to secure justice for the victim and society.

“The Kogi State Government has reaffirmed its dedication to protecting the girl child, labeling the crime as “criminal and condemnable.

“The suspect is cooperating with investigators, and the government is providing immediate support to the victim to help her recover from the trauma.

“This case underscores the Kogi State Government’s resolve to stand against all forms of violence and exploitation, particularly those targeto ng vulnerable members of society. Similar cases have been reported in the past, including the rape of a 96-year-old woman in Kogi State.

