Kogi Govt Vows To Prosecute 40-Year-Old Man For Raping Minor

The Kogi State Government has said it will prosecute a 40-year-old man, identified as Elisha Daniel, who allegedly raped a three-year-old girl.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect was arrested by the state police command following a report from a government official.

The act, described as barbaric by officials, has sparked outrage, with authorities emphasizing that such behaviour cannot be tolerated in society.

Speaking to newsmen in Lokoja, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring justice.

Fanwo revealed that Governor Usman Ododo has directed state officials to collaborate closely with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to expedite the suspect’s prosecution.

Furthermore, the governor tasked the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Development with providing immediate support to the victim to help her recover from the trauma.

“The Chief Servant of the State, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has given a marching order to the Secretary to the State Government and other officials to work closely with the Nigerian Police Force to ensure the accused is prosecuted without delay.

“Our society must have zero tolerance for such heinous acts. The law must not only bark but bite hard to send a clear message that such behaviour will not be condoned.

“The accused must explain his actions in court and to the public. Justice must prevail, and we will ensure this case sets a precedent for handling such abominable acts in the state.” Fanwo declared.

