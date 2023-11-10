Kogi Govt Urges Voters To Come Out En Masse To Exercise Their Franchise 

The Kogi State Government on Thursday called on residents of the state to come out en masse on Saturday, November 11 to exercise their franchise in order to choose the right leaders in the forthcoming governorship election.

The State Government through the Ministry of Information and Communication made the plea in a statement issued by the state Commissioner, Kingsley Femi Fanwo and made available to New Telegraph.

The statement reads, “We urge the people of Kogi State to come out en masse to vote on Saturday, November 11, 2023. It is your civic right to elect your leaders.

“The security operatives in the state are here to protect you and make your votes count.

“They are not in the state to intimidate or harass you as they have remained very professional since arriving in the state to provide security for our people and we commend the Federal Government and security agencies for their commitment to peaceful poll.

“Every Polling Unit will be protected and the eligible voters will have the confidence to cast their votes. Violence should be shunned by all as we cannot afford to lose the peace we enjoy in the state to an exercise which should ordinarily be a celebration of democratic rights.