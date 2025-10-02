New Telegraph

October 2, 2025
CHANGE OF NAME
Kogi Govt To Enforce Ban On Trailer Parks From October 29

The Kogi State Government has announced that it will commence strict enforcement of the ban on trailer parks across the state starting October 29, 2025, following a directive from Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, disclosed in Lokoja that the decision was informed by credible intelligence indicating that certain trailer parks, particularly at Zariagi and Osara, have become hideouts for criminal elements.

“The directive of His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, is clear. From October 29, 2025, the state will begin full enforcement of the ban on trailer parks. Intelligence at our disposal shows that some of these parks harbor criminals who threaten the peace and security of our people. This is a proactive and preventive measure. Government will not allow that to continue,” Fanwo stated.

He added that security agencies have been fully briefed to enforce the order without compromise and warned that violators would face the full weight of the law.

Fanwo emphasized that the enforcement is backed by law, noting that Governor Ododo had signed a bill banning the movement of articulated trucks during the day.

He urged trailer park operators to comply ahead of the enforcement date and called on residents to support the government’s action, stressing that protecting lives and securing communities remain the administration’s top priority.

