Kogi Govt. Stops TCC As Condition For Enrollment Into Varsity

Share

…targets #35.1 billion this year

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), on Wednesday, said it has stopped the policy of obtaining Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) from parents, as a condition to admit students into the state high Institutions.

The revenue collection body, had earlier issued a circular to the state owned Universities enforcing prospective students to produce their parents TCC before registration into the high Institutions.

The policy has however sparked up outcry from parents in the state as they described it as contrary to the right of children’s education.

However, the state revenue service Chairman, Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, at a media conference, announced that the state Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has directed that the policy should be stopped with immediate effect, as his government is a people listening government.

Enehe however urged parents and people of Kogi state to always pay their taxes to enable the government to provide a good living for them.

He stressed tax payment is constitutional as only children of tax payers will benefit bursary and other benefits in the schools.

“The payment of taxes is a constitutional responsibility of citizens, the governor has to intervene in the implementation of tax clearance certificate TCC which the Service has to immediately comply with.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Revenue collector, has disclosed that the service has targeted the sum of #35.1 billion revenue to be generated this year, as an improvement to the

#30.2 billion generated last year.

Enehe further reiterated the commitment and determination of the service to overshoot the 2025 target as management and staff have been adequately motivated to put in their best in the service.

He disclosed the readiness of the service to go all hug to widen the tax net, and the cooperation of the citizenry to pay their tax obligations, adding that the target would be met and even surpassed.

He however warned illegal highway and mining sites tax Collectors to desist henceforth or risk arrest and prosecution.”

Share

Please follow and like us: