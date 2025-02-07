Kogi Govt Signs MoU For First State-Owned TV Station

Share

In a landmark ceremony, the Kogi State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pora Films to establish Kogi Television, the state’s first-ever television station.

Signing the MOU on behalf of the state government, the Secretary to the Government of Kogi state, (SGS), Dr. Folashade Ayoade Arike, said the historic partnership marks the beginning of a new era in Kogi’s media landscape, bridging a 33-year gap as the only state in Nigeria without its own TV station.

According to her, the project goes beyond broadcasting, aiming to showcase Kogi’s culture, promote investment opportunities, and give the state global visibility.

She said the Ministry of Information and Communications will play a crucial role in coordinating the launch of Kogi Television, ensuring the project is executed with professionalism and efficiency.

“For many years, Kogi remained the only state in Nigeria without its own television station. Today, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Chief Servant of Kogi State, that gap is being bridged.”

“The state government has expressed full confidence in Pora Films’ expertise to deliver a world-class television station, rivalling leading broadcast platforms like DSTV and Startimes.”

“The partnership is expected to drive development and investment in Kogi State, serving as a voice for the people and a beacon of progress and innovation,” she added.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by top government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Pastor (Mrs) Folashade Arike Ayoade (PhD), and the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Honourable Kingsley Fanwo

Share

Please follow and like us: