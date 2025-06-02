Kogi Govt Says It Has Liquidated N98.8b Debt In 15 Months

Share

The Kogi State Government has announced the liquidation of a total debt of N98.8 billion since the current administration assumed office 15 months ago.

This was disclosed on Monday by the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Ashiru Idris, during a press briefing with journalists after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Lokoja.

According to the commissioner, the debts cleared include liabilities dating back to the administration of former Governor Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, as well as the N50 billion salary bailout granted to the administration of Captain Idris Wada.

“So far, this administration under the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has liquidated a total of N98.8 billion inherited from previous administrations, including debts from the era of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and the N50 billion salary bailout granted to Captain Idris Wada’s administration,” he stated.

Idris attributed this achievement to a significant boost in the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR), made possible by the proactive efforts of Governor Ododo.

“This was made possible through the mandate given by the Chief Servant of our dear state, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, to the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, which has been tasked with enhancing the state’s revenue,” he added.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, highlighted key infrastructural achievements by the current administration, including the construction of perimeter fencing at the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, in response to the security breach experienced on the campus in 2024.

Fanwo further announced the establishment of a Climate Change Agency to address the impact of climate change and promote environmental sustainability in the state.

