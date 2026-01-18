Kogi Govt Reaffirms Support For Military, Pledges Enhanced Welfare

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their sustained fight against insecurity in the state.

Speaking at the 2025 West African Social Activities (WASA) ceremony held at Chari Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja, the governor praised the Army’s efforts in maintaining peace and security across the state, particularly its successes against banditry and other criminal activities.

Governor Ododo, who was represented at the event by the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), assured the military of continued government support.

“Under my administration, we will continue to provide the necessary support to enhance your welfare and operational effectiveness,” he said.

The governor commended the Commander of 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, and officers and soldiers of the brigade for their dedication and professionalism in safeguarding lives and property.

He urged troops to remain focused, resilient and proactive in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, calling on them to redouble their efforts as they move into 2026.

Ododo also lauded the Nigerian Army for sustaining the WASA tradition, describing the 2025 edition as a vibrant showcase of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and a vital morale booster for troops who have spent the year engaged in operations, training and community security duties.

The ceremony, held at the 12 Brigade Headquarters, brought together military personnel, community leaders and families of fallen heroes. As part of the event, the governor announced a donation of N9 million to nine widows of deceased soldiers from the brigade, underscoring the state’s gratitude for their sacrifices.

He described the gesture as a demonstration of the government’s appreciation for the ultimate price paid by military families in the service of Nigeria.

Tracing the history of WASA to the West African Frontier Force, the predecessor of the Nigerian Army, Ododo said the annual celebration fosters unity, camaraderie and a sense of belonging among officers, soldiers and their families.

He praised the colourful cultural performances by Hausa, Igbo, Okun, Igala, Ebira, Fulani, Langtang, Zuru and Nupe troupes, noting that the displays reflected the Army’s diversity and strong connection to Nigeria’s cultural roots.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander of 12 Brigade, Brigadier General Kasim Sidi, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in Kogi State.

Sidi emphasised the need for continued collaboration between citizens and security agencies in tackling insecurity, describing WASA as a significant occasion that brings together officers, soldiers, families and friends to celebrate shared identity, cultural heritage and collective achievements.

He praised the dedication, discipline and professionalism of officers and soldiers of the brigade, highlighting their successful operations against bandits and kidnappers across the state in 2025.

The commander also expressed appreciation to Governor Ododo and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for their leadership and continued support for the welfare and effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

The event featured souvenir presentations, awards of excellence to outstanding soldiers, a women’s tug-of-war competition won by barracks women, and cultural displays showcasing Nigeria’s diverse ethnic heritage, reinforcing WASA’s role as both a cultural festival and a morale-building exercise for the armed forces.