Kogi Govt Probes Examine Malpractice In WASSCE

Kogi State Government has inaugurated a Disciplinary Committee to investigate examination misconduct and the involvement of schools and persons indicted in the conduct of the 2024 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.

Wemi Jones, the State Commissioner for Education, while inaugurating the committee in Lokoja the state capital on Tuesday, described examination malpractice as a cankerworm that must nip in the bud as it affects the future of children.

According to him, the committee is set up to probe the level of involvement of schools and persons and to advise the appropriate punishment for indicted persons in line with the provision of the Kogi State Education Law and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2020.

Jones also stated that the newly inaugurated Committee had one week to submit their report while charging the members to work with a clear conscience and also to be fair and just in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He mentioned the members of the committee to include the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Jibrin Saidu Alhaji as Chairman and the Director of Administration, Omolayo Barikisu Onozare as Secretary.

Other members of the committee were drawn from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education, Kogi State Secondary Education Commission (KOSEC), State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), West African Examination Council (WAEC), NECO, NABTEB, ANCOPSS and NUT.

